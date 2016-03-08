New Lazio signing reveals which Juventus player he is inspired by
22 August at 20:15Lazio completed the signing of Slovakian defender Denis Vavro this summer; adding the former FC Copenhagen to their ranks to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming Serie A campaign, which the Biancocelesti kick off with a tie against Sampdoria on Sunday.
Vavro was officially given his first chance to talk as a Lazio player today with a press conference, in which the defender revealed more about his inspirations. He told the press, when asked about his idols, that "my inspiration is Chiellini."
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has become somewhat of a staple of the Italian defensive method in the years since the retirement of the likes of Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi. It is unclear as to how Vavro will perform in his first season but the defender, who is paired alongside Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar for their national team, will likely be a hit with Lazio fans.
