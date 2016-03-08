New look Inter, Icardi and Perisic out, Lukaku and Dzeko in, Ninja remains?



Inter president, Steven Zhang, wants Antonio Conte on the Inter bench next season, however, there is no lacking in the number of alternatives. Mourinho, Pochettino and Sarri are names that have been linked with the role, but the president's favourite is the former coach of Italy.





La Gazzetta dello Sport writes today about the possible new look of the Nerazzurri team with Conte at the helm. Nainggolan remains, unlike Icardi and Perisic, who are replaced by Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) and Dzeko (Rome), Lukaku (Manchester United) or Zapata (Atalanta).



In defence Godin come in on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid, but the hunt still remains for a big midfield to join Brozovic and the Ninja, Rakitic (Barcelona), Gundogan (Manchester City) or Eriksen (Tottenham) are possibilities.



