New Man Utd signing injured after challenge from Real Madrid star ahead of World Cup debut
07 June at 20:20New Manchester United signing Fred has picked up an ankle injury during today’s training session with Brazil. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star went down after a challenge of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and left the pitch immediately after.
According to reports in Brazil the extent of Fred’s injury is still unclear but the medical staff hope the player is not going to miss out on the World Cup that begins next week in Russia.
Manchester United confirmed the signing of Fred less than seven days ago.
Fred has completed a € 50 million move to Manchester United and his transfer at Old Trafford could have quite a huge impact on Juventus’ summer transfer strategies (READ MORE HERE).
The Brazilian football federation will release an injury update about Fred in the coming hours, meantime Manchester United and Brazil hope that the talented midfielder would remain on the sidelines for too long.
