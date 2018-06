New Manchester United signing Fred has picked up an ankle injury during today’s training session with Brazil. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star went down after a challenge of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and left the pitch immediately after.​According to reports in Brazil the extent of Fred’s injury is still unclear but theManchester United confirmed the signing of Fred less than seven days ago. Fred has completed a € 50 million move to Manchester United and his transfer at Old Trafford could have quite a huge impact on Juventus’ summer transfer strategies (READ MORE HERE) The Brazilian football federation will release an injury update about Fred in the coming hours,