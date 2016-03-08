New Milan man set for injury return in time for derby
13 October at 12:00During the summer, AC Milan swapped Leonardo Bonucci for Mattia Caldara, in a deal which saw Gonzalo Higuain join Milan on loan with an option to buy as part of the process. However, Caldara has had little time to play for Milan, suffering an injury which has kept him out for some time.
However, now Milan have a tough and congested period, once club football resumes after the international break. Eight games spread over three weeks should prove to be an intense period on the fitness of the Milan players, starting with the Milan derby against Inter on the 21st of October.
It is thought that Caldara will return to the bench in time for the derby with Milan, likely to start from the first minute in Milan’s Europa League clash against Real Betis during the week afterwards.
