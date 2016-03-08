New Milan signing names Juventus star as his idol

23 August at 13:15
Rafael Leao has given an interview to Sky Sport ahead of the weekend, where his new club AC Milan will take on Udinese in their Serie A opener. 

"​I was playing with Milan on the Playstation. The team also had Kakà who then won the Ballon d'Or in the Rossoneri, partly why I chose Milan. Also, itt was the club that showed the greatest interest in me, and here is a project, a company that aims at young people to try to qualify for the Champions League.

"​Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol. He is because he is Portuguese and he arrived where he arrived thanks to hard work."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.