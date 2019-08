New Milan signing names Juventus star as his idol

Rafael Leao has given an interview to Sky Sport ahead of the weekend, where his new club AC Milan will take on Udinese in their Serie A opener."​I was playing with Milan on the Playstation. The team also had Kakà who then won the Ballon d'Or in the Rossoneri, partly why I chose Milan. Also, itt was the club that showed the greatest interest in me, and here is a project, a company that aims at young people to try to qualify for the Champions League."​Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol. He is because he is Portuguese and he arrived where he arrived thanks to hard work."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.