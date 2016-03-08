New Milan stadium, Rossoneri Chairman Scaroni: 'We expect a bigger audience...'
26 September at 15:45Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni spoke to reporters today via Calciomercato.com following the presentation of the projects for the new Inter and Milan stadium. The Italian businessman discussed the mayor, Giuseppe Sala, as well as an expectation of a higher audience.
“Absence of the mayor? Sala did not want to attend the projects. I find it a wise choice, I do not interpret this absence in any way, there were councillors of the City. Increase in tickets? We expect a lot from corporate tickets that will be purchased by the companies and will be in the order of 10000. We expect more audience, an average of 60000. We will make a great variability of prices: we will have them popular and not depending on the amenities and services that we offer.”
Both Milan and Inter are looking to demolish their current home, the historic San Siro, in order to build a new and more modern stadium, taking inspiration from clubs like Juventus, who built their current stadium after demolishing their previous one due to age and structural issues.
Apollo Heyes
