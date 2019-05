'New Pirlo' Tonali hints at future destination amid Inter, Juve and AC Milan rumours

Sandro Tonali helped Brescia secure a place in the next Serie A season several days ago and despite his very young age, the midfielder has been a consistent performer for the team throughout the season, attracting interest from various top Italian and foreign clubs. The 19-year-old spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his possible future and his preferences "My dream? To live football. I have fun but I know I can't go wrong, I don't have a plan B. Promotion to Serie A was the biggest thrill of my life after being called up to the national team," he said."My future? Whatever it is, I will decide together with my president. Cellino is good, he knows the best solution for my future. I am happy to stay, maybe I can become an icon of Brescia."Preferences between Inter Milan, Juve, AC Milan and Roma? I'm just interested in playing. Abroad? Everything is possible but in Italy, we play football that I like."My father is a Milan fan, while my mother and uncle are Inter fans. As a child I was crazy about the Rossoneri colours and my idol was Gattuso. I was at the San Siro for Kaka's goal against Lazio and I saw Seedorf's goal against Chievo."New Pirlo? I don't think about it. I'm a midfielder, I play for the team. The regista is another role. In Italy, Verratti has the touch and top experience but also Sensi stands out."Gerrard is a dynamic director, Modric is unique in style. I stay with my feet on the ground. I know I have to work hard and hard to strengthen myself but at the moment I am managing to do so," Tonali concluded.