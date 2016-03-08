'New Pirlo' Tonali hints at future destination amid Inter, Juve and AC Milan rumours
08 May at 09:30Sandro Tonali helped Brescia secure a place in the next Serie A season several days ago and despite his very young age, the midfielder has been a consistent performer for the team throughout the season, attracting interest from various top Italian and foreign clubs. The 19-year-old spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his possible future and his preferences.
"My dream? To live football. I have fun but I know I can't go wrong, I don't have a plan B. Promotion to Serie A was the biggest thrill of my life after being called up to the national team," he said.
"My future? Whatever it is, I will decide together with my president. Cellino is good, he knows the best solution for my future. I am happy to stay, maybe I can become an icon of Brescia.
"Preferences between Inter Milan, Juve, AC Milan and Roma? I'm just interested in playing. Abroad? Everything is possible but in Italy, we play football that I like.
"My father is a Milan fan, while my mother and uncle are Inter fans. As a child I was crazy about the Rossoneri colours and my idol was Gattuso. I was at the San Siro for Kaka's goal against Lazio and I saw Seedorf's goal against Chievo.
"New Pirlo? I don't think about it. I'm a midfielder, I play for the team. The regista is another role. In Italy, Verratti has the touch and top experience but also Sensi stands out.
"Gerrard is a dynamic director, Modric is unique in style. I stay with my feet on the ground. I know I have to work hard and hard to strengthen myself but at the moment I am managing to do so," Tonali concluded.
