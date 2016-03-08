New Real Madrid player comments on Pogba rumours
13 September at 23:00Alphonse Areola was announced as a new player of Real Madrid today; having moved to the club as part of the deal that saw Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas move to PSG. Speaking at his announcement, Areola commented on the rumours linking his compatriot Paul Pogba to Los Blancos from Manchester United.
"I didn't talk to Paul because he was injured in the last stop for the National team. I know him very well and he was always my captain with France. Having said that, everyone follows their own path and their own story. Mbappé? The only thing we talked about is his recovery from injury. In the future we will see."
