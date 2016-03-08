New Real Madrid star forgets Ronaldo

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid has left some figures from Los Blancos’ locker room mad at how the Portuguese left them. This feeling must have infected even the new signing of Madrid Mariano Diaz. He inherited the number 7 from Ronaldo that hasn’t been retired despite all what he did for Real Madrid.



Catalan newspaper Sport explain Mariano’s number choice as he gave an interview on 'El Partidazo de las 12' de 'Cadena COPE': "The number 7 was free and I got it because I wanted and chose it, I like it, and I am proud to carry it on my shoulders after it was on those of stars such as Armancio, Juanito, Butragueño and Raúl." It was very odd that he didn’t mention Cristiano Ronaldo in the names of the legends who wore the number 7 shirt so the interviewer intervened and asked him ‘Cristiano Ronaldo no?’ his response was “Sure how not, even Cristiano Ronaldo” in a very dry way which raised speculation.

