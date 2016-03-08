New Roma coach Fonseca promises to excite fans

New AS Roma coach, Paulo Fonseca addressed the press for the first time in his new role, the coach was asked what the fans should expect for the season the come.



"First of all, courageous, taking the field with the same approach regardless of whether the opponent is a small or large team. We need to build a competitive team that puts into practice a quality game, a football that makes the fans proud. The quality of the game is very important to me. Obviously, we want to win, the main objective is that, but in the same way, we want to put on a team that knows how to express a game of quality ".



"It's not enough for me to just win. Obviously, I like it, but I want to see our ideas applied in the field. I want to see a quality game, a game that can excite the fans: I want them to come home after our games saying the team played well and won because it was brave. For me, this aspect is very important."



Fonesca was previously coach of Shakhtar Donetsk.

