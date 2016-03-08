New Roma defender Spinazzola 'improved a lot' at Juventus

New Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola said he was ‘very happy’ with his last year at Juventus and that he as ‘improved a lot’.



"I am very happy with last season's season with Juventus because I went beyond my expectations. The first year at Juventus I underwent the different thickness of the team, the pressure to always win, another mentality, and it was all difficult.



“I have improved a lot. I was growing up and stopped by this injury, but it made me grow a lot in my mentality.



“Then thanks to Juventus I saw the winning mentality, champion players outside and inside the field so I think I am in the right age to give my best ”.



