New Roma defender Spinazzola 'improved a lot' at Juventus
12 July at 20:45New Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola said he was ‘very happy’ with his last year at Juventus and that he as ‘improved a lot’.
"I am very happy with last season's season with Juventus because I went beyond my expectations. The first year at Juventus I underwent the different thickness of the team, the pressure to always win, another mentality, and it was all difficult.
“I have improved a lot. I was growing up and stopped by this injury, but it made me grow a lot in my mentality.
“Then thanks to Juventus I saw the winning mentality, champion players outside and inside the field so I think I am in the right age to give my best ”.
Go to comments