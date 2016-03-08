Rome and its sporting director Monchi have completed yet another signing. At this time, at the Fiumicino airport, the Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato, has landed and has been welcomed in the capital by the Giallorossi staff and by some fans.Rome secured a goalkeeper with a guaranteed future, a protagonist with the Brazilian Under 20 National Team who arrives in Italy to take Lobont's place as the third Giallorossi goalkeeper and experience behind Mirante (bought in the role of second ) and Alisson or his possible substitute in the event of a sale. The cost of the 21-year-old is 500,000 euros plus 20% of the future resale that will go to Palmeiras. It is a purchase with low economic impact for Roma, with the potential of a great future and return for the Giallorossi.Last season was Fuzato’s first on the senior Palmeiras side after making the jump from the B team.