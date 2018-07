The wait is over: France and Croatia are set to square off in Moscow in the World Cup final. The two nations are anxiously awaiting kickoff, as is new Roma midfielder Ante Coric. On the day off after yesterday's friendly against Latina, the Croatian wrote a long message on his Instagram profile in tribute to his home nation ahead of today's match: "There are no words to describe pride and happiness you gave us during this World Cup. It was the dream of every Croatian who loves the National team and our Croatia. It was not easy to get here, but the magnitude is such when the road is more difficult! “Thanks for making the smile come back on our faces, I hope it will be like that tonight, too. I am convinced that the dream we are all living will come true! Today we will be champions regardless of the result. You are our pride!”