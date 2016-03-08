New Roma signing arrives for medical tests
16 August at 11:30This morning, Turkish defender Mert Cetin arrived at Roma's medical clinic to undertake performance and medical tests ahead of his move to the Giallorossi.
Cetin is set to join the Roman club from Genclerbirligi for a fee of 3.5 million euros, suggesting he will play a bit-part role in the squad; still leaving the door open for the club to sign another defender this summer, with all signs currently pointing towards Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments