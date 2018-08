It was made official this morning, Marlon Santos, Barcelona’s 22-year-old Brazilian centre-back is joining Sassuolo for €6 million.Marlon left a farewell message for Barcelona on his Instagram, it read:“Without words to express what I lived in the last years of my life, to be able to live with such special people, with idols in the field who became friends outside of it was wonderful. FC Barcelona, ​​I will always carry you in my heart, now I will continue my destiny in search of my goals in a new house, and I am sure that I will be as happy as I was in the time we spent together.”