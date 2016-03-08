New Serie A star: 'I don't want to join Barcelona'
05 October at 16:30Serie A newest star Krzysztof Pitaek has revealed that he is not considering a move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona, despite rumors linking him with a move to the Nou Camp.
The 23-year-old Polish striker has been on fire this season for Genoa and recently equalled a historic record when he became the first Serie A player after the 1949-50 season to score eight goals in the first six games for his club.
Piatek was recently talking to sportowefatky about his future and he revealed that he isn't considering a move to Barcelona as of now.
He said: "I try not to read the papers. When they speak of me on the team, as for the future, I do not look beyond the next training session.
"The Barcelona interest in me - I heard, but I do not believe it - the broken records, including that of Shevchenko, for now I do not consider joining them too much. Maybe one day I will enjoy reading these things ".
Piatek joined Genoa from Polish side Crovacia for a fee of 4 million euros and has scored eight goals since then.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
