New signing says it's 'great pleasure' for Juve players to play with Ronaldo
12 July at 15:00Juventus completed the signing of Joao Cancelo from Valencia in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese professional player is managed by super agent Jorge Mendes, who is also the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has revealed that when they were in talks with Joao Cancelo with Jorge Mendes, the idea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo came up. Also, the former Manchester United star wanted to join the Serie A league winners in the summer transfer window, which convinced the Old Lady to sign the 33 year old from the UEFA Champions League winners.
Today, Joao Cancelo took his first press conference as Juventus player and he was asked what he thinks about his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Turin club from Real Madrid in the summer transfer.
"It's a great pleasure for me and all the players to play with a great champion like Cristiano Ronaldo, I hope we can all win together,” Joao Cancelo said during the press conference.
