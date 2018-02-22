New Sporting Lisbon director confirms Rui Patricio Napoli talks

The new Sporting Lisbon sporting director has confirmed that Rui Patricio is very close to sealing a move to Napoli.



The 30-year-old Rui Patricio is currently Portugal's first choice goalkeeper and is also one of the most renowned goalkeepers in the world. He appeared 34 times for Sporting Lisbon this past season, impressing in goal and attracting interest from Napoli.



The new Sporting Lisbon sporting director Ausgusto Inacio told outlet RTP 3 recently that Rui Patricio is all but set for a move to the partenopei. He said: "When I arrived, it was all done for the transfer of Rui Patricio to Naples.



"The negotiations are there and they are all going in this direction, Napoli is the club closest to the goalkeeper's purchase."



Napoli have drawn strong links with the Portuguese star since the last few weeks and with Pepe Reina off to AC Milan, he could be the man to replace the Spaniard.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)