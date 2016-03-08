New transfer window rule to make it tough for Real Madrid to sign Hazard
17 July at 14:30The English Premier League transfer deadline date will reportedly cause problem for Real Madrid to sign Eden Hazard this summer.
The Belgian, who was an important player for his national side in the World Cup, helped Belgium finish third in the tournament. And following their 2-0 win over England, Hazard fueled rumors of a move away from Chelsea, when he said: "I can decide to stay at Chelsea or leave but it will be up to the blues to make the final decision on the matter. Let's see if they want me to stay or not. Destination? You know my preferred team."
Marca report that Real Madrid will have problems signing Hazard this summer as the English transfer window closes on the 9th of August and the new rule disallows the clubs from signing players two days before their new campaign starts.
While Chelsea can sell their players, they will not be able to sign other players. And because of this, they will not be able to find and sign a replacement for Hazard, if they allow him to join Real Madrid this summer.
