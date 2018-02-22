New twist in Liverpool’s search for Karius’ replacement
28 May at 21:00Liverpool are desperate to sign a new goalkeeper next season. Loris Karius is clearly unfit to cover the role for one more season and the Reds have set their sights in Italy looking for their new shot-stopper.
According to reports in Italy the Brazil International tops Liverpool’s summer shopping list to replace the German goalkeeper.
The Champions League finalists have made an offer for Donnarumma but at the moment there is a huge gap between AC Milan’s economic demands and the offer of the Premier League giants.
Liverpool, in fact, are only open to offer € 40/45 million, whilst AC Milan’s asking price for the 19-year-old is € 70 million.
As of today, Liverpool have put Alisson on top of their summer transfer priorities and are not going to make a bigger offer to sign Donnarumma.
Gigio’s agent Mino Raiola revealed today that the 19-year-old’s stay at the San Siro could be long term: “Fans must be respected, especially the smart ones. Donnarumma can remain at the club forever, that’s what they’ve always wanted. I know no sense of humour could be easier to see the Chinese gone rather than Donnarumma”, Raiola said.
MORE ON THIS STORY: Monchi names conditions to sell Alisson
Go to comments