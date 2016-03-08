Julio Velazquez was appointed as new Udinese manager and he claims that he shares the owner's vision to make the Italian club successful.“We come here highly motivated to achieve our objectives. We share the owners’ vision and strategy and we are sure it will be successful,” said Velazquez.“I chose Udinese because this is a club with a great history. The Pozzo family have shown huge faith in me and that helped me buy into their plans.“I want my team to boss games and produce attractive football without forgetting the need for results. I’ve watched all of Udinese’s games from last season and I see great potential, both in the individual players and the team.”