Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea: Sarri makes it 3 wins from 3; reaction
26 August at 21:25Chelsea triumphed over Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League this afternoon. Eden Hazard gave Maurizio Sarri’s side the lead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute, before Newcastle promptly responded with Joselu equalising for the hosts in the 83rd minute. Unfortunately for the Toon, DeAndre Yedlin put the ball into his own net to give Maurizio Sarri three wins from his first three Premier League games.
Although Sarri was happy to win; he was aware that his side still needs work. Paolo Di Canio told Sky Sport that Sarri would be unhappy due to his perfectionist nature; noting that Sarri-ball is not working properly due to Chelsea players holding on to the ball for too long – with Di Canio singling out Eden Hazard as the prime culprit.
Rafa Benitez, Newcastle’s manager, pinned the loss down to “soft” refereeing decisions, as he spoke to Sky Sport – stating that the game was “very close” and that the decisions for the penalty and free kick that led to Chelsea’s goals were perhaps instrumental to the final score.
See fan reaction on Twitter in our gallery.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments