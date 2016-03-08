Newcastle United have won four of their last five home Premier League matches against Chelsea (D1), winning 3-0 on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign.



Chelsea have lost 11 away Premier League games against Newcastle United, only losing more against Arsenal (12) and Liverpool (13).



This will be 11th time a Newcastle vs Chelsea fixture has been played on a Sunday in the Premier League – Newcastle have only lost once (W4 D5) previously, a 5-0 drubbing in November 2003 at Stamford Bridge.



Newcastle United have won their three home Premier League games on Sunday in 2018 (against Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea) while Chelsea have lost all three of theirs away from home (against Man Utd, Man City and Newcastle).



Maurizio Sarri seeks to win his third successive Premier League game as his Chelsea side travel to Newcastle to face Rafa Benitez, his predecessor at Napoli.