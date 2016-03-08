Newcastle consider former Inter player Klinsmann to replace Benitez

24 April at 10:30
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle future is at stake. The Spanish head coach, who has achieved great things domestically within the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga, currently manages Newcastle but after being dealt a poor hand in terms of available resources, the pressure has mounted on the Spaniard and he could be heading for the exit. 

Reportedly, according to the Newcastle Chronicle, Newcastle are interested in former Inter Milan player Jurgen Klinsmann as Benitez's replacement; the German played for the Nerazzurri between 1989 and 1992.

