Cesar Azpilicueta believes that Premier League teams are picking on Eden Hazard, and pointed the finger at Newcastle over the weekend.

The Blues managed to overcome the Magpies with a late striker, having taken the lead with a disputed penalty when Marcos Alonso was taken down in the box.

Though they won thanks to a DeAndre Yedlin goal, Azpi had something to say about the way Hazard was tackled:

“When know that all the defenders they try to get in really tight.

“The only thing we can do is ask the referee to take part of that because you know today how many fouls he had on him.

“Obviously it is difficult but he has shown great quality, great character and obviously he is a very important player for us.”

Kevin de Bruyne said something similar before the World Cup, warning his team-mate not to take it personally and lash out.