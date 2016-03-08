Newcastle reject €30m West Ham bid for Chelsea and Liverpool target
11 July at 10:00According to the latest reports from British newspaper the Daily Mail, Newcastle have rejected a €30 million bid from West Ham United for English defender and Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles.
Lascelles, 24, is a centre-back wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool – yet Newcastle’s captain is valued high by the Geordie club and therefore they have laughed off West Ham’s bumper bid out of hand.
Lascelles has emerged as one of Newcastle United’s star men, with Rafa Benitez wanting to keep him in Tyneside at all costs.
Chelsea and Liverpool are both tempted by the defender, with the sides looking to bolster their defensive options; yet the player seems perfectly happy in the North of England and Newcastle will do whatever is in their power to keep him there.
West Ham may come knocking and send Newcastle another offer. However, it is likely to be laughed off all the same – unless it reaches a desirable figure.
