Newcastle’s Lazaar reveals why Genoa switch faded and drops hint about future move
22 August at 10:45Newcastle United full-back Achraf Lazaar almost joined Serie A side Genoa this summer, before a deal fell through. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazaar revealed more about the move -
“On Friday morning, Newcastle had authorized me to fly to Italy. I just had to sign the contract. Several voices were coming but, in the evening, the two clubs told me correctly that the deal had faded. And now? I hope to regain my space. I will work hard to get back to the top and be the protagonist, if not I will look around.
Obviously Italy and Serie A always remain in my heart. Try again with Genoa in January? Why not? I know Ballardini well, he trained me at Palermo. I wish him a great season and maybe in January he was already safe. Things did not go as expected. We did not see the real Lazaar. At Newcastle I played very little and last year at Benevento we were relegated.”
