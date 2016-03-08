Newcastle target Defrel set to stay at Sampdoria

French forward Gregoire Defrel, who has been linked to Newcastle recently, looks set to stay at Sampdoria. Marco Giampaolo, the Sampdoria manager seems to have put an end to any talk of a move for the striker, who has also been linked to Atalanta, Sassuolo Bologna and Frosinone, by saying that he expects Defrel to finish the season with Sampdoria.He went on to say that Pole Dawid Kownacki would be the only striker to leave the club this window. Sampdoria are currently 8th in Serie A, but with so much competition in the top half, are only 4 points behind Milan in 4th. Defrel has already scored 6 league goals already this season, and could still be an important factor in helping Sampdoria to achieve their goals of European qualification this season.

