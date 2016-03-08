Stefano Sturaro hasn’t been in contact

Speaking to CalcioAtalanta, agent Carlo Volpi claimed that the Newcastle United target wasn’t in talks with either suitor.

The Juventus midfielder is expected to leave this summer, as he is believed by many to be surplus to requirements.

He was in the sights of Crystal Palace not too long ago, and is now liked by Rafael Benitez.

Volpi claimed that "To date there has been no contact with Atalanta.

"I repeat, today there is nothing, if not mutual esteem between Stefano and the Atalanta coach.

"I also learned from the newspapers about interest from Genoa, but they also have not contacted me", Volpi added.

Recent reports from Turin indicated that Coach