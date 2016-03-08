News of the day: Benitez leaves Newcastle, Milinkovic-Savic has PSG agreement and Milan mayor insists 2026 Winter Olympics to be hosted at San Siro

Another busy day of transfer market rumours has ended. As usual, however, Calciomercato.com has you covered with the top news of the day article, although today didn't offer much in terms of big news.



Official: Ex-Napoli boss Benitez leaves Newcastle



Newcastle have this afternoon announced that the former Liverpool, Napoli and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez will leave the club following the expiry of his contract. Benitez brought the club back up from the Championship in 2017 and managed to keep the club in the Premier League for the last two seasons despite limited investment from the owners. He proved to be an extremely popular figure on Tyneside and the fans will surely be very upset to see a manager of such high regard leave the club for free, especially in this day and age when buyouts for managers are generating significant fees for many clubs.



PSG find agreement with Milinkovic-Savic's agent



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is getting closer to Paris Saint Germain.



In addition to the reports coming from Serbia, that the clubs already have a deal, now, Calciomercato.com understands that an agreement between the player's agent Mateja Kezman and the French club has been agreed.



A five-year contract at more than five million euros per season, while the agreement between Lazio and PSG is close but not yet concluded.



Milan mayor insists 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony to be held at San Siro



After reports emerged that Inter and Milan will look to demolish their shared San Siro stadium, the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, gave his opinion on the matter.



"The Municipality owns San Siro if Milan and Inter decide to make a stadium I can only say two things.



"It will take time. And then, in the end, we are masters of the stadium. In the Milan-Cortina dossier, we guaranteed that San Siro will still be functioning in 2026. This is the end of the story. After 2026, if we have a new stadium, we will decide the future of San Siro.



“But now we are in the absolute condition of confirming that this will be the site of the [Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics] opening ceremony ".





