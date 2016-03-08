Newspaper comparing Milan striker to Ibrahimovic

Gazzetta Dello Sport headlined that AC Milan are Gold and that Gonzalo Higuain was unstoppable comparing the player to the last striker to land the Scudetto for Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Pipita had his unofficial debut in a friendly against Real Madrid and managed to score against his former team and was highly praised by his manager Gennaro Gattuso.



The AC Milan revolution is now in full swing as Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are in charge of the transfer window. Leonardo's first move as a Milan director was a brilliant one as he got a Higuain (something the Rossoneri have been missing for five years now) and Mattia Caldara in exchange for Leo Bonucci and money. Most recently the have also added Chelsea's Bakayoko to the roaster on loan. With Higuain on board, Milan can surely hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.



Milan's first Serie A game will be against Genoa on Sunday August 19.

