Maurizio Sarri is still not sacked by Napoli and Chelsea have not sacked Antonio Conte. The English Premier League club wanted to appoint Maurizio Sarri as the next manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte.​Sky Sports from England now reports that Chelsea have doubts over appointing Maurizio Sarri as their next manager due to his past behaviour. Will Chelsea still appoint Sarri or will they find a new candidate to replace Antonio Conte, if they sack him.