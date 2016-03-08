Next three matches decisive for Piatek: Spurs and Lyon the interested observers
17 January at 16:20The return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given great enthusiasm to the AC Milan environment but there are those who are suffering with the presence of the Swedish phenomenon in the squad.
For example, Piatek, who has lost his starting position and has also been passed by Rafael Leao in the hierarchies. On Wednesday, in the Coppa Italia, the Pole scored and had a good performance, but his future remains uncertain.
As Tuttosport explains this morning (via milannews.it), Milan's number 9 is now in front of a crossroad: either stay and fight to win a starting spot alongside Ibra or choose to change teams.
The attacker does not lack admirers, even if for now, nobody has made a decisive step: in the last hours, Aston Villa and Sevilla seem to have taken a step back but Piatek continues to be followed by the likes of Tottenham as well as, newly, Olympique Lyon.
The Rossoneri management seems willing to sell the player but only under two conditions: first of all, at least 30 million euros are needed and also the transfer must take place either outright or on loan with an obligation to buy. For the moment, the only offers that have arrived were on a dry loan deal or on loan with an option to buy.
For his part, Piatek is convinced that he can move up in Pioli's hierarchies and for this reason, before evaluating his departure, he wants to understand in the next three days if there is actually room for him at Milan or if it is better to change the air.
