Neymar admits 'everyone knew I wanted to leave PSG'

14 September at 21:30
Brazilian forward Neymar scored a decisive late goal to give PSG a 1-0 win against Strasbourg.

Speaking after the game, Neymar said: "​Everyone knows I wanted to leave. I said it and I repeat it. I don't want to go into detail, now the question is closed. I'm a PSG player and I'll give everything on the pitch. I have nothing to say to my fans, if they want to whistle, they do it, they are free to do so. It's like if you play all away games."

