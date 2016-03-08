Neymar admits 'everyone knew I wanted to leave PSG'
14 September at 21:30Brazilian forward Neymar scored a decisive late goal to give PSG a 1-0 win against Strasbourg.
Speaking after the game, Neymar said: "Everyone knows I wanted to leave. I said it and I repeat it. I don't want to go into detail, now the question is closed. I'm a PSG player and I'll give everything on the pitch. I have nothing to say to my fans, if they want to whistle, they do it, they are free to do so. It's like if you play all away games."
