Psg-Man Utd: Neymar aims his frustration at Italian VAR referee

Manchester United eliminated PSG after a 3 - 1 win in Paris. However, the game was not the last official one with the help of VAR.



PSG forward Neymar took to Instagram to voice his displeasure at the decision that meant his side exited at the round 16 for the second year running.



"It's a shame! They run put four characters who do not understand anything about football to watch in action replay, it does not exist! How can one hit by the hand if it is turned by the shoulders? Ah, fuck you."



This message is, of course, a direct message to referee Skomina and his VAR assistant Irrati.



