Neymar alerted as Coutinho says 'yes' to PSG
03 July at 15:20Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain and that has sent the alarm bells ringing for Neymar.
The Brazilian, who arrived from Liverpool in the summer of 2018, has struggled at Barcelona ever since he came to the Nou Camp. Reports have linked him with a move away from the club and his compatriot Neymar too has been linked with a move to Barcelona.
Sport in Spain claim that Coutinho has agreed personal terms with PSG and his agent has agreed what contract the playmaker will sign at the Parc des Princes if he joins.
PSG would have to sell one of its stars to make room for the Brazilian and it is likely to be Neymar, who wants to return to the Nou Camp in an attempt to resurrect his career.
The report also states that while this can make a deal happen, Barca will have to offer another one of their players to make it a possibility. As it stands, it is only an idea.
Go to comments