There are many rumors in these days about the possible return of Neymar from PSG to Barcelona, the same club that he left in 2017 for the record amount of € 222 million: the experience at the court of the sheikhs of Qatar has been disappointing for the Brazilian star. Surely, he came to France with different expectations: is not to win a Ligue 1, one of the less competitive leagues in the whole European football, that Neymar decided to move to Paris Saint Germain; the eliminations in Champions League last season and now the rumoured scandal of match fixing involving the match that his side played against Red Star in Belgrade could have convinced Neymar that the chances to win the biggest continental competition are very low.



And Barcelona seem to be ready to receive back the prodigal son: president Bartomeu has already informed the senators of the locker room of this possibility and the feedback seems to have been extremely positive. Moreover, Neymar visits to Ciutat Esportiva in Barcelona have been frequent in recent months, where he still has many friends like ter Stegen, Rakitic, Rafinha, Suarez and Messi (in addition to fellow countrymen Coutinho, Arthur and Malcom).



But Neymar is not the only one who could make a sensational comeback: after four years spent at PSG, two with Manchester United and one and a half in the MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy side, he could join again Milan. With Rossoneri he has played from 2010 to 2012, winning a Scudetto in his first season: for January or June, Gattuso would really like to have his former teammate in the team, to give the right experience to the young players of the squad and the charisma to the locker room.



They are following the tracks of the most famous comeback of the last years: Leonardo Bonucci, after seven years spent in Juventus, winning 6 consecutive Serie A, has decided to leave Turin to join Milan. But, after just one year with Rossoneri, where he was even appointed as the new captain, he made an incredible flip-flop: he asked Milan to be sold and he accepted an offer to come back to Juventus. New Bonucci are coming, stay tuned.

Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli