Neymar blasts Football Leaks revelations and Brazilian press on social media

Neymar did not like the latest revelations of Football Lekas at all. Above all, the one that refers to the bonuses that PSG players receive for their good behaviour. And the Brazilian has not only charged against the source of the information but also against the media that have spread it, personalizing his anger on one of the most popular media outlets in Brazil Globoesporte.



On Instagram Stories, 'Ney' made his anger clear, posting an image in which Globoesporte are reporting the Football Leaks revelation with a 'fake news' logo.



"I do not know which is worse, the source of the rumours or those who report it. A group of misinformed idiots! Tired of the malicious press. Thank you, God, for every litre of patience you give me," Neymar wrote.



In addition to the information on the bonuses, in the last hours, Football Leaks also confirmed that PSG paid 252 million euros for the services of Neymar a year ago, giving all kinds of details on the commissions of the operation.