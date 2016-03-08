Neymar can 'go to war' with Al Khelaifi to force PSG exit
03 July at 16:55Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar can reportedly be willing to go war with club president Nasser Al Khelaifi to force a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer.
The Brazilian joined the club back in the summer of 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros. Since then, he has failed to make too much impact in the scene for the Ballon D'or as PSG have been knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 in both the seasons.
L'Equipe in France says that Neymar is very much unhappy at PSG and his situation at the club is very much irreversible but there is no certain place where he could end up.
They go onto say that he is prepared to go on war Al Khelaifi, who does not acknowledge the fact that the Brazilian wants to leave in the summer. The player's father is frustrated that there is no option in his current deal which could allow him to leave for free.
Neymar blames the club for his misfortunes over the recent years and while he might start training with PSG soon, he still is desperate to leave.
