Neymar causing rift between Perez and Zidane: report

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar is becoming a cause of rift between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane, as per Sport.



The 27-year-old is unsettled with his current club and is being tipped to leave in the ongoing transfer window with FC Barcelona as his likely destination.



The Catalan giants, however, are in no position financially to bring their former striker back at the club especially after signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for a whopping €120 million fee.



Therefore, Perez, who is a big admirer of the Brazil international, wants to have another go and sign the player who according to him will fill the marketing gap at the club which was left after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.



On the other hand, Zidane is not in favour of the move as he believe that new signing Eden Hazard is the ideal player to fill the void left with the departure of the former Manchester United striker.

