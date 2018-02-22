Proud to wear the new jersey and to continue giving you joy

Orgulhoso de usar a nova camisa e continuar dando alegria a todos

A relaxing message for PSG fans after a week of controversy. Before there were rumors of a meeting in Brazil with Real Madrid, then the alleged farewell declaration to this teammates, but now Neymar has tried to act as a fireman with a short message on Twitter, in which he reiterated his fondness for Paris Saint-Germain."Proud to wear the new shirt". The reality of the facts is very different, as the Brazilian wants to leave Paris and go to Real Madrid, a choice already communicated to President Al Khelaifi, who has not taken it well. But even for reasons related to financial fair play, he could decide to please him.