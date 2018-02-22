Neymar complicates Real Madrid transfer saga with social media post
12 May at 13:55A relaxing message for PSG fans after a week of controversy. Before there were rumors of a meeting in Brazil with Real Madrid, then the alleged farewell declaration to this teammates, but now Neymar has tried to act as a fireman with a short message on Twitter, in which he reiterated his fondness for Paris Saint-Germain.
"Proud to wear the new shirt". The reality of the facts is very different, as the Brazilian wants to leave Paris and go to Real Madrid, a choice already communicated to President Al Khelaifi, who has not taken it well. But even for reasons related to financial fair play, he could decide to please him.
Proud to wear the new jersey and to continue giving you joy
Orgulhoso de usar a nova camisa e continuar dando alegria a todos
