Neymar confident of Brazil World Cup win
28 May at 11:30Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian superstar Neymar has revealed that Brazil of confident of winning the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The forward joined PSG from Barcelona last summer in what was a world record transfer for a fee in the region of about 222 million euros. Neymar has impressed since joining the Parisiens, having scored 19 times and assisting 13 times before succumbing to an injury during the second half of the season.
In an interview that Neymar recently gave, he told that he and team is confident that Brazil will win the World Cup this time around. He said: "Physically I'm fine, even if I have to adapt to some things, I still have some annoyance but nothing that can affect me even if I'm not 100%.
"I see Brazil at the top. We have so many good players in the tournament and, as Tite says, we will go there to win ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments