Neymar could miss Copa America after rape allegations



After facing accusations of rape, PSG and Brazil forward Neymar could miss the upcoming Copa America in on home soil.



"If I had to bet, if I had 10 coins and they asked me to bet, I bet he will ask permission not to come. He doesn't have the psychological conditions to face a Copa America and a group of journalists ", vice-president of the Brazilian Football Federation, Francisco Noveletto, said to SBT.



In addition, Noveletto added, "Neymar will have to give up the Copa America. The reason? "A new video about him would be about to come out. A video that would subject him to strong psychological pressure", according to As in Spain.



Despite this, Rogerio Cabloco, the president of the Brazil Football Federation said, "Neymar excluded from Coppa America? There is no possibility. We are closely following the issue and we have full confidence in Neymar, we know what kind of man is and what he is like sportsman ".



Brazil kickoff their Copa America campaign against Bolivia on the 15th June.



