Neymar does his best CR7 impersionation in training
06 September at 15:15Neymar has come up with another moment of magic, imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s famed celebration in practice.
The Paris Saint-Germain star has joined Brazil’s training camp as the Seleçao prepares to face the United States in New Jersey, before playing a second friendly against El Salvador.
The Brazilian star has begun his season well, scoring four times in as many games.
Is this meant to be a challenge to Ronaldo, who has yet to score with Juventus this season?
Neymar was rumoured to have chosen PSG so he could be the star of the show, and get a shot at winning the Golden Ball.
Check out the footage below!
Ney or CR7?
