Neymar has come up with another moment of magic, imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s famed celebration in practice.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has joined Brazil’s training camp as the Seleçao prepares to face the United States in New Jersey, before playing a second friendly against El Salvador.

The Brazilian star has begun his season well, scoring four times in as many games.

Is this meant to be a challenge to Ronaldo, who has yet to score with Juventus this season?

Neymar was rumoured to have chosen PSG so he could be the star of the show, and get a shot at winning the Golden Ball.

Check out the footage below!