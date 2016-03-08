Neymar eye Barca move next summer: report
05 September at 09:49French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker is still eyeing a move to Spanish outfit FC Barcelona next summer, as per Tuttosport.
The Brazil international was linked with a move away from the French capital and it was reported that he wanted to return to the Catalan giants.
However, the deal did not materialise as the Catalonia-based club could not meet PSG’s valuation of the player in time before the end of the summer transfer window.
As per the latest report, despite staying with the French club for the 2019-20 season, the 27-year-old is still adamant for a move back to Barcelona next summer and he can even go to an extent where he will ask FIFA to unilaterally terminate his contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions.
