Neymar faces fraud trial for Santos-Barcelona transfer after appeal rejected

02 February at 14:50
According to what has been reported by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, the Audencia National, yesterday, refused the appeal lodged by Neymar in regards to accusations of fraud and corruption in relation to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

This means that, now, Neymar must go to Madrid and face a trial, which well then decide what next for the Brazilian. Already injured, things are turning from bad to worse for the PSG star.

