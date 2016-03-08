Neymar father to meet Juventus for potential transfer: report

New and interesting reports regarding the future of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar continue to emerge as now he is being linked with a move to Italian Serie A giants Juventus.



The Brazil striker was heavily linked with a move away from Paris after having two turbulent seasons with the French champions.



There were reports that he wanted to move to his former club FC Barcelona, however it is believed that the Catalan giants are short on cash and they have made two offers for the player, the last of which was €100 million plus two players.



In the new turn of events, there have been reports circulated in the Spanish media that the player’s father, who is also his agent, is likely to meet representatives of the Turin-based club.



Those reports are further confirmed by renowned Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Friday where they claimed the 27-year-old’s father will meet with Juve’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici in the coming weeks for a potential transfer.

