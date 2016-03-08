Neymar: 'Former Milan player is my idol'

Speaking in an interview with DAZN, PSG's Brazilian superstar forward Neymar has revealed more about his career and his thoughts."​My football idol is Robinho, I've been a fan of him since I was a kid and I've always wanted to be like him, he played at Real Madrid... very strong player."Robinho played for Milan between 2010 and 2014, scoring just 25 goals in 108 appearances in a spell marred by controversy. Robinho, alongside a group of other men, were charged with the group sexual assault of an Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub. The appeal process is ongoing but Robinho's lack of presence within Italy means he can avoid doing any prison time for it. The Brazilian currently plays in the Turkish Super League for Sivasspor, where he has scored 12 goals in 30 league games.Robinho has also played for the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City throughout his career, also starring for the Brazilian national team. Robinho never quite lived up to his true potential and was somewhat eclipsed by the next generation of young Brazilian players, of which Neymar was a part of.

