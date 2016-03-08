Neymar: 'Former Milan player is my idol'

01 March at 11:00
Speaking in an interview with DAZN, PSG's Brazilian superstar forward Neymar has revealed more about his career and his thoughts. 

"​My football idol is Robinho, I've been a fan of him since I was a kid and I've always wanted to be like him, he played at Real Madrid... very strong player."

Robinho played for Milan between 2010 and 2014, scoring just 25 goals in 108 appearances in a spell marred by controversy. Robinho, alongside a group of other men, were charged with the group sexual assault of an Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub. The appeal process is ongoing but Robinho's lack of presence within Italy means he can avoid doing any prison time for it. The Brazilian currently plays in the Turkish Super League for Sivasspor, where he has scored 12 goals in 30 league games.

Robinho has also played for the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City throughout his career, also starring for the Brazilian national team. Robinho never quite lived up to his true potential and was somewhat eclipsed by the next generation of young Brazilian players, of which Neymar was a part of.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.