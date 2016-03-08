Neymar gets three-game ban in UCL: who is the referee he insulted
26 April at 23:00Earlier today, UEFA announced that Neymar will be banned from the first three Champions League next season, meaning he'll miss half of the group stage.
Following a penalty which was awarded to Man Utd against PSG, Neymar heavily criticised the referees in charge of VAR, as they took the decision in the end.
"It is a disgrace. They put four people who don't understand football watching the incident in slow motion. This is unreal! How can [Kimpembe] use his hand with his back? Fuck off," he wrote on Instagram.
In other words, the message was directed towards the man in charge of VAR. As it happens, the man in question is Massimiliano Irrati, an Italian referee. Rightfully so, Neymar was punished as mentioned, but the decision to award a penalty to Man Utd can still be discussed, as one could argue it isn't a clear an obvious error.
