Neymar holds showdown talks with PSG and Leonardo: the details
15 July at 16:10Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar arrived back in Paris earlier today to hold talks with the club and Leonardo about his future at the club.
The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from France as reports continue to claim that he wants to leave PSG this summer, with Barcelona continuing to prowl around their former player.
Mundo Deportivo bring out some details of the meeting that Neymar had with Leonardo, claiming that it was a rather 'cold' conversation and there was little optimism.
The talk lasted as many as three hours in the morning and one big reason for why it was 'cold' is because of Neymar's comments about his favorite moment being the 'remontada' against PSG as a Barcelona player.
The player did not undergo the medical tests that a player usually undergoes when he arrives back from a rest. He also did not take part in the club's training despite Thomas Tuchel's orders.
He is also expected to miss the club's friendly against Dinamo Dresden.
